    Basketball

    Team OTE bounces back with 36-point rout of Hillcrest Prep

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    Overtime Elite
    Team OTE improves to 14-3.

    TEAM OTE showed no mercy in clobbering Hillcrest Prep, 71-35, on Friday at OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta (Saturday, Manila time).

    Tyler Smith dropped 20 points built on three treys, to go with two rebounds and two steals to lead four players who scored in double figures for the Tim Fanning-coached side and earn a bounce back win.

    Amen Thompson racked a double-double with his 15 points and 10 boards, while Matt Bewley and Johned Walker got 10 each.

    Lebron LopezFrancis "Lebron" Lopez has yet to join OTE.

    Lebron Lopez remains out of the team as he continues to deal with visa issues.
    Yet the Filipino's absence was hardly felt as Team OTE erected a 25-9 halftime lead before pounding Hillcrest Prep in the second half.

    The 36-point win was the biggest in Overtime Elite as Team OTE improved to 14-3.

    Kamari Lands paced Hillcrest Prep with nine points in the defeat.

    Team OTE will play again on Sunday (Manila time) to face The Skill Factory 1.

