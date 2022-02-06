Team OTE downs DME Academy to complete weekend sweep

TEAM OTE refused to step on the brakes as it swept its weekend Prep Challenge games with a dominant 67-49 rout of DME Academy on Saturday at OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta (Sunday, Manila time).

Johned Walker led the blowout with his 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals as the Tim Fanning-coached squad held the opposition to just three points in the second quarter to build a 32-20 halftime edge and never look back.

Matt Bewley also registered a double-double of 15 points and 14 boards, as TJ Clark and Amen Thompson had 14 and 13, respectively.

Francis 'Lebron' Lopez still hasn't joined his team at OTE.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

It allowed Team OTE to rise to a 15-3 record as it is still without Filipino guard Lebron Lopez who remains grounded in Manila due to visa issues.

Umar Lawson paced DME Academy with 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the loss.

Team OTE returns on Friday against International Sports Academy at Geneva, Ohio.

