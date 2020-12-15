Teacher, former UAAP MVP Marichu Bacaro back to being student of the game

FORMER UAAP Most Valuable Player Marichu Bacaro is out to revive her competitive basketball career through the WNBL as she looks to return to her roots after moving to the teaching profession.

The 35-year-old Bacaro took part in the WNBL Draft Combine over the weekend, 12 years after she won the top individual plum in the UAAP. Bacaro captured the MVP award in 2008 while playing for University of Santo Tomas, a team that she also carried to the UAAP title two years prior.

That same year also saw Bacaro gaining a spot in the national team after she was also crowned as the MVP of the Women’s Philippine Basketball League (WPBL).

The former UST star player has since shifted to teaching at the end of her competitive career in 2010. She is currently teaching MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health) at Paranaque National High School in Baclaran.

Choosing to become a teacher, basketball had to take a backseat for the Bacolod native as she was limited to playing in recreational and invitational leagues.

“Nag-join pa po ako sa national team under coach Haydee (Ong) pero natigil po because I chose to teach,” said Bacaro, whose heroics led to UST being crowned as the 2006 champion after defeating Far Eastern University in three games.

“Pasingit-singit lang po,” she said, when asked if she was still playing while teaching.

But when she heard that the WNBL is turning pro and opened its doors to draft aspirants, Bacaro said she tried to apply upon the encouragement of many including her father.

“’Yung parents ko, my daddy wants me to play again as well as my partner and my co-teachers. [They said] try to join again. Na-excite naman po ako dahil passion ko ‘to para maka-inspire din,” Bacaro said.

Bacaro was part of the 115 players over the weekend who attended the draft combine, where she looked impressive in the workouts and the tests given to the aspirants.

The former UST standout promised to give her best to the team that will choose her in the upcoming draft. But more than reviving his career, Bacaro is most looking forward to being an inspiration to younger female ballers who now have the opportunity to pursue basketball.

“I’m feeling great because we have this chance and opportunity to play our passion. I’m so excited for the young ladies… Sa ibang players, dream nila ang mapasama dito. Magiging masaya at blessed ako na magkakaroon uli ng opportunity to play and to inspire also the young athletes na ituloy nila ‘yung passion nila sa basketball,” said Bacaro.