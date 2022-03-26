Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Tiongson, Taoyuan grab 3rd win in 4 games, continue climb out of cellar

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Caelan Tiongson
    Caelan Tiongson was two points shy of a double-double.
    PHOTO: Taoyuan Leopards

    TAOYUAN Leopards continued to climb out of the cellar, taking down the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, 109-93, Friday in the T1 League at Chung Yuan University Gymnasium.

    Caelan Tiongson news

    Caelan Tiongson contributed eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals as the home team won three of their last four games to rise to 5-14.

    Deyonta Davis paced Taoyuan with 29 points and 17 boards, John Gillon got 24 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, and Lu Jie-ming shot six treys for his 22 points in the victory.

    Chinese Taipei's naturalized player Will Artino carried Tainan with 23 points and 16 rebounds, as Marcus Gilbert got 18 points and seven boards.

      The GhostHawks, however, slid down at the bottom of the standings at 4-16.

      Taoyuan will be back in action on Sunday on the road against the Taichung Wagor Suns.

