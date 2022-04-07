Tanduay stays unbeaten, beats KL Assel in Filbasket

TANDUAY stayed unbeaten in the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship after beating KL Assel, 66-59, on Wednesday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Filbasket news

The Rum Masters boosted their record to 5-0 even after shooting 35 percent from the field against the Malaysia-based team.

Ced Ablaza had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Rum Masters to continue their spot at first place in the team standings.

In other matches, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors downed San Juan Knights, 72-71, to improve their record to 2-1.

Jun Manzo led the Realtors with 18 points and a jumper with 1:23 left was enough to settle the final score and claim the victory.

San Juan slipped to 3-3, its second straight defeat in the tournament, despite the 24-point effort of Justin Gutang.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nueva Ecija reasserted its spot at second place with a 91-80 win over AMA Online Education to grab its fifth win in six games.

Continue reading below ↓

Michael Mabulac led Nueva Ecija with 18 points, while Jonathan Uyloan got 16 points for Nueva Ecija.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.