Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 28
    Basketball

    Tanduay, San Juan, Nueva Ecija, Bacolod comprise Filbasket semis cast

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Tanduay vs EOG Filbasket
    The Rum Masters are set to face San Juan in the Final Four.
    PHOTO: Filbasket

    TANDUAY will face San Juan, while Nueva Ecija will clash against All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus in the semifinals of the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship on Friday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex.

    Filbasket news

    The top seed Rum Masters defeated Muntinlupa, 89-74, while the fourth-ranked Knights overcame Pasig Sta. Lucia, 93-91, to arrange their best-of-three semifinal duel.

    On the other bracket, the second-placed Capitals edged KL Aseel, 101-83, and the third-seed All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus won over AFP FSD Makati Cavaliers, 83-78, to also move to the next phase.

    Game One of the semifinals begin on Friday, with Game Two to be played on Sunday. Game Three, if necessary, will be held on Monday.

    Ced Ablaza led Tanduay with 16 points in the victory as the Rum Masters stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

    The Knights were led by Jhonard Clarito with 22 points to squeak past the Knights in their bid for the championship after settling for runner-up in the inaugural tournament.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Byron Villarias had 18 points and Will McAloney had 12 points for Nueva Ecija in ousting the Malaysia-based squad.

      Mark Yee had 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Bacolod Ballers in the quarterfinal victory.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Rum Masters are set to face San Juan in the Final Four.
      PHOTO: Filbasket

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again