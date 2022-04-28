Tanduay, San Juan, Nueva Ecija, Bacolod comprise Filbasket semis cast

TANDUAY will face San Juan, while Nueva Ecija will clash against All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus in the semifinals of the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship on Friday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex.

The top seed Rum Masters defeated Muntinlupa, 89-74, while the fourth-ranked Knights overcame Pasig Sta. Lucia, 93-91, to arrange their best-of-three semifinal duel.

On the other bracket, the second-placed Capitals edged KL Aseel, 101-83, and the third-seed All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus won over AFP FSD Makati Cavaliers, 83-78, to also move to the next phase.

Game One of the semifinals begin on Friday, with Game Two to be played on Sunday. Game Three, if necessary, will be held on Monday.

Ced Ablaza led Tanduay with 16 points in the victory as the Rum Masters stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

The Knights were led by Jhonard Clarito with 22 points to squeak past the Knights in their bid for the championship after settling for runner-up in the inaugural tournament.

Byron Villarias had 18 points and Will McAloney had 12 points for Nueva Ecija in ousting the Malaysia-based squad.

Mark Yee had 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Bacolod Ballers in the quarterfinal victory.

