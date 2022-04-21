Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tanduay, Nueva Ecija reassert hold on Top 2 Filbasket positions

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Michael Juico Nueva Ecija Filbasket
    The Capitals celebrate against the Knights.
    PHOTO: Filbasket

    TANDUAY and Nueva Ecija continued to lord it over the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship, beating separate rivals in the clutch on Wednesday at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan.

    Filbasket news

    The Rum Masters claimed their 10th win in as many games, defeating Family’s Brand Sardines-Atami Sardines Zamboanga, 72-71, while the Capitals defeated San Juan Knights, 95-92, to pick up their ninth win in 10 outings in their penultimate game of the eliminations.

    Cedrick Ablaza nailed a free throw in the dying seconds to grab a one-point lead, and the Rum Masters took the victory after Aaron Jeruta slipped in Zamboanga’s final possession of the game.

    Tanduay won after a 56-43 lead entering the fourth and Zamboanga building a comeback with Japs Bautista tying the game at 71 with a three-pointer.

    Ablaza and Jeckster Apinan finished with 17 points apiece for Tanduay, which spoiled the 23-point effort of Bautista.

      Jay Collado nailed a three for a 93-89 lead, enough for Nueva Ecija to pick up the victory. Byron Villarias led the Capitals with 17 points.

      In the third game, AFP-FSD Makati Cavaliers defeated Muntinlupa Angelis Resort EOG Cooly in overtime, 104-102.

