Tanduay/ Batangas City win two games in two leagues on same day

TANDUAY Athletics swept its games in two different leagues played on the same date in separate venues more than a hundred kilometers apart.

The Tanduay Rum Masters won over Muntinlupa Angelis Resort EOG Cooly, 89-74, in the quarterfinals of the Filbasket Summer Championship at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan in a game that started at 1 p.m.

Then, most of the Rum Masters immediately travelled to Batangas City for the opening of the 2022 MPBL Season where the team, this time called the Batangas City Embassy Chill, was scheduled to face Imus Bandera in the nightcap at 9:30 p.m.

Batangas City never lost a step as it overcame fatigue in the match-up to beat Imus, 76-56, and start its campaign in the MPBL on a high note.

Embassy wins the MPBL nightcap.

PHOTO: MPBL

According to an Instagram Story posted by assistant coach Sonny Montalvo, the team headed by coach Cholo Villanueva travelled for six hours and more than 140 kilometers to make it from the Filbasket game to the MPBL.

Levi Hernandez played in both games, finishing with 12 points and three assists in the Filbasket match and 15 points and five rebounds in the MPBL contest.

Also showing a solid outing in the two games was Juneric Baloria, who had eight points in the Filbasket quarterfinals and 15 points in the MPBL opener.

Playing in both games were former PBA player John Ambulotdo, Darwin Lunor, Dawn Ochea, Jaycee Asuncion, John Rey Villanueva, Joshua Gonzales, King Importante, Mark Cruz, MJ Dela Virgen, and Ralf Olivares.

Incidentally, Tanduay also played against Allan Mangahas in both games as he played for Muntinlupa in the Filbasket and Imus in the MPBL on the same day.

Continue reading below ↓

Cedrick Ablaza only played in the Filbasket match for Tanduay/Batangas City and scored 16 points, with Jeckster Apinan and Rudy Lingganay also sitting out the MPBL game.

