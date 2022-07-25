Carl Tamayo pours 21 as UP escapes game Perpetual challenge

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines gutted out a tough 75-64 victory over a hardworking Perpetual side to nail its second win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Monday in San Juan.

Carl Tamayo once again steadied the Fighting Maroons' ship with his 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists for their second win in Group A.

He conspired with Harold Alarcon and Gerry Abadiano in putting UP away in the endgame as it stretched the lead to 14, 73-59, with 3:12 remaining.

Alarcon, JD Cagulangan, and Terrence Fortea all had eight points from two triples as the Diliman side shot 8-of-25 from deep.

"Just pretty much keep doing yung pina-practice namin," said assstant coach Mo Gingerich who stepped in lieu of coach Goldwin Monteverde. "This stretch for us, we play five straight games so yung mga corrections, that's what we're trying work out."

Despite the physical affair, UP was still able to hold its own down low, winning the rebounding battle, 49 to 39.

Jielo Razon fired 16 points powered by five treys, on top of three rebounds and two assists.

The Scores:

UP 75 -- Tamayo 21, Cagulangan 8, Fortea 8, Alarcon 8, Lina 7, Gonzales 6, Abadiano 5, Catapusan 4, Torculas 4, Calimag 2, Ramos 2.

PERPETUAL 64 -- Razon 16, Orgo 10, Abis 8, Flores 6, Omega 6, Egan 5, Aurin 5, Martel 4, Barcuma 2, Nunez 2, Cuevas 0, Nitura 0, Boral 0, Ferreras 0, Kawamura 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 38-34, 59-49, 75-64.

