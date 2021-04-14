Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 15
    Basketball

    Talisay stays unbeaten in VisMin Cup after romp over Dumaguete

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago

    ALCANTARA, CEBU — The MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars caught fire from beyond the arc to rout the Dumaguete Warriors, 92-72, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday night at the Civic Center.

    Patrick Cabahug hit six three-pointers makes and ended up with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Aguastars won their third game in a row, giving them the solo lead in the standings.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Paulo Hubalde was a seadying presence for the Aquastars en route to an 11-point, seven-rebound, nine-assist night. Tristan Albina, the former two-time CESAFI three-point champion, added 11 markers - nine on three-pointers.

      Jerick Nacpil and Mark Doligon led Dumaguete with 13 points each but couldn't save the team from falling to 0-3.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        The scores:

        MJAS-Talisay (92) — Cabahug 24, Hubalde 11, Albina 11, Santos 9, Eguilos 9, Jamon 7, Ugsang 5, Mojica 5, Gimpayan 4, Mabigat 2, Alvarez 2, Cuyos 2, Villafranca 1, Dela Cerna 0, Menina 0.

        Continue reading below ↓

        Dumaguete (72) — Doligon 13, Nacpil 13, Regalado 11, Gabas 8, Velasquez 7, Mantilla 7, Roy 7, Monteclaro 3, Aguilar 2, Porlares 1, Gonzalgo 0, Ramirez 0.

        Quarterscores: 33-15, 48-34, 71-49, 92-72

        Continue reading below ↓
        Recommended Videos
        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again