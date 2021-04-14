Talisay stays unbeaten in VisMin Cup after romp over Dumaguete

ALCANTARA, CEBU — The MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars caught fire from beyond the arc to rout the Dumaguete Warriors, 92-72, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday night at the Civic Center.

Patrick Cabahug hit six three-pointers makes and ended up with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Aguastars won their third game in a row, giving them the solo lead in the standings.

Paulo Hubalde was a seadying presence for the Aquastars en route to an 11-point, seven-rebound, nine-assist night. Tristan Albina, the former two-time CESAFI three-point champion, added 11 markers - nine on three-pointers.

Jerick Nacpil and Mark Doligon led Dumaguete with 13 points each but couldn't save the team from falling to 0-3.

The scores:



MJAS-Talisay (92) — Cabahug 24, Hubalde 11, Albina 11, Santos 9, Eguilos 9, Jamon 7, Ugsang 5, Mojica 5, Gimpayan 4, Mabigat 2, Alvarez 2, Cuyos 2, Villafranca 1, Dela Cerna 0, Menina 0.

Dumaguete (72) — Doligon 13, Nacpil 13, Regalado 11, Gabas 8, Velasquez 7, Mantilla 7, Roy 7, Monteclaro 3, Aguilar 2, Porlares 1, Gonzalgo 0, Ramirez 0.

Quarterscores: 33-15, 48-34, 71-49, 92-72