Talisay's Jaymar Gimpayan gets nod as VisMin Cup MVP

ALCANTARA, CEBU - MJAS Zenith-Talisay's Jaymar Gimpayan was hailed as the MVP of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup's Visayas leg.

In a ceremony held at the Civic Centre on Friday, the 6-foot-2 product of Our Lady of Fatima University was crowned as the league's top player prior to Game One of the best-of-three Visayas Finals.

"Hindi ko ineexpect ito dahil talagang hard work lang talaga ginawa ko sa bawat laro," said the native of Oleras, Northern Samar.

"Dine-dedicate ko ito sa kuya ko na talagang nagtulak sa akin na maglaro ng basketball at makipagsapalaran sa Maynila. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa mga teammates ko dahil hindi nila ako iniwan dito sa bubble. Talagang pamilya na turing nila sa akin. Kasama ko sila sa hirap at saya dito."

Gimpayan, 25, got 416 points in the MVP tally, built on 333 statistical points (1st), 18 from player votes (2nd), 25 from media votes (1st), and 40 votes (1st) from the VisMin office.

Gimpayan was instrumental in the Aquastars' 10-game sweep of the elimination round, averaging 12.5 points (8th) and 8.9 rebounds (3rd) per game, along with 1.1 assists.

Tubigon Bohol's homegrown guard Joseph Marquez (358) and big man Pari Llagas (301) placed second and third, respectively.

Joining Gimpayan in the All-Visayas team were power forward Marquez; MJAS-Talisay point guard Paulo Hubalde and center Jhaymo Eguilos; and KCS-Mandaue's Gryann Mendoza.

Marquez was the league's leading scorer at 16.9 points per game. He is also the league's sixth-best rebounder at 8.0 boards per contest while also tallying 3.5 assists (7th).

Hubalde was the league's top assist man at 7.2 assists while also norming 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Eguilos averaged 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 assists.

Mendoza, Mandaue's lead man, scattered all-around numbers of 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Also awarded was ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu who finished third in the competition. Lapu-Lapu took Mandaue to the limit during the semifinals, eventually bowing in the win-or-go-home last Wednesday, 64-74.

