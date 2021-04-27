Talisay rips Dumaguete to sustain streak, move on cusp of VisMin elims sweep

ALCANTARA—MJAS Zenith-Talisay City continued on its rampage, trampling Dumaguete, 77-66, to register their ninth win in a row in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Tuesday night at the Civic Center here in Cebu.

With a semifinals berth already locked in, Talisay City is now looking to complete a clean sweep of the double round-robin elimination round with only the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City standing in its way on Thursday, April 29, at 3 p.m.

"Hindi namin iniisip yung sweep. One game at a time pa rin yung approach namin," said Aquastars head coach Aldrin Morante.

With new head coach Leode Garcia at the helm, Dumaguete looked rejuvenated and kept in step with the league-leaders, down by just three, 13-16, after the first period of action.

However, Talisay took its game to the next level and unleashed a vicious 18-3 sparked by Egie Boy Mojica, Darrell Menina, and Allan Santos that pushed the Aquastars in front by 18, 34-16.

Continue reading below ↓

From there, the rout was on as the Aquastars raised their lead to a high of 29 before Dumaguete outscored Talisay, 28-13, in the final frame to make the final score a more respectable one.

"I'd like to commend everyone for this win as we again no one played more than twenty minutes," said Morante.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Malaking bagay yung fresh legs para sa amin since ang next namin is KCS na kumpleto na on Thursday."

Springy forward Jaymar Gimpayan continued his stellar showing in this tournament, piling up a double-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, a block, and a steal.

Big man Jhaymo Eguilos was also productive in limited minutes as he tallied 11 points, seven boards, two assists, and two steals.

Jhaymo Eguilos maximized his playing time.

Continue reading below ↓

Ronald Roy led Dumaguete with 17 points spiked by five triples. However, the rest of the team shot poorly from the field, making just 30-percent of their attempts.

The Warriors’ vaunted backcourt of Jaybie Mantilla and James Regalado struggled to make their shots, combining to miss 21 of their 26 shots. Mark Doligon was just as terrible, missing 12 of his 15 attempts.

Dumaguete looks to bounce back Thursday versus Tubigon Bohol at 7 p.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

MJAS-Talisay (77)—Gimpayan 14, Eguilos 11, Cabahug 9, dela Cerna 8, Jamon 7, Santos 6, Villafranca 6, Mojica 5, Mabigat 3, Acuña 3, Casajeros 2, Menina 2, Hubalde 1, Ugsang 0, Cuyos 0.

Dumaguete (66)—Roy 17, Regalado 9, Doligon 9, Mantilla 8, Tomilloso 8, Velasquez 7, Ramirez 3, Aguilar 3, Gabas 2, Gonzalgo 0, Porlares 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13, 36-23, 64-38, 77-66.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.