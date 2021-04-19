Talisay eyes five-game VisMin Cup first-round sweep as it battles Tabogon

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City guns a first round sweep when it tangles with Tabogon in the Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Monday at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

Gametime is at 3 p.m.

The Aquastars defeated ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City, 84-75, on Saturday for a 4-0 win-loss record.

Former PBA player Paulo Hubalde sparked the Aquastars’ breakaway in the fourth with two three-pointers, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Tabogon, meanwhile, is coming off an 86-78 win over the Dumaguete Warriors.

Joemari Lacastesantos led the Voyagers with 18 points, six boards, and nine assists as they improved to 2-2.

KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City faces Lapu-Lapu City at 7 p.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

KCS and ARQ enter the match with identical 2-1 cards.



Coach Mike Reyes hopes to see more consistency from players after a dominant 86-53 win over Tabogon on Friday.

“We’re working on our consistency on defense then our concepts sa offense,” said Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓

Lapu-Lapu will remain without most of its top guns, with Reed Juntilla, Jojo Tangkay, Monbert Arong, Ferdinand Lusdoc, and Dawn Ochea, as well as head coach Francis Auquico, who have been suspended for the remainder of the first round for their roles in the controversial game against the Siquijor Mystics.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.