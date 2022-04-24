Tainan spoils Brickman big game, halts Kaohsiung win run at five

JASON Brickman saw his 29-point eruption go to waste as the Kaohsiung Aquas suffered a 91-76 loss to the Tainan TSG GhostHawks on Saturday in the T1 League at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard shot 6-of-16 from the field, on top of his six rebounds, four assists, and four steals as he was one of the few bright spots for the visitors.

Xavier Alexander was the only other player to score in double figures with his 10 points and 13 rebounds as Kaohsiung shot 21-percent from distance.

The Aquas saw their five-game win streak snapped but remain on top of the standings at 21-7.

Kaohsiung plays the Taoyuan Leopards for its penultimate game of the season next Sunday.

Liu Chi-Erh led the five GhostHawks players to score in double digits with 21 points built from four treys as they improved to 6-21.

Caelan Tiongson misses fourth straight game

Meanwhile, Caelan Tiongson missed his fourth straight game as the Taoyuan Leopards upset the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

John Gillon and Troy Williams had 30 points each for Taoyuan which climbed up to a 6-18 card.

Diamond Stone erupted for 50 points for Taiwan Beer, while Sam Deguara got 36 points and 25 boards in the loss to fall to 15-12.

The Leopards return to action on Sunday against New Taipei CTBC DEA.

