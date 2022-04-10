Taichung bows to Taiwan in OT as Jordan Heading misfires

JORDAN Heading struggled to get his shots up as the Taichung Wagor Suns suffered a heartbreaking 119-118 overtime defeat to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears Saturday in the T1 League at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

HeroBears' Maltese center Sam Deguara nailed the game-winning freebies in the last 1.2 seconds off a Sani Sakakini foul to stop the Suns' four-game win streak.

It was a tough finish for Taichung which forced overtime after Anthony Tucker's three with 6.9 seconds remaining in regulation and even took the 118-117 lead after a Sakakini tip off a missed Tucker layup.

Heading shot 2-of-11 from deep, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists as the Suns remained in second place at 15-9.

Tucker went 7-of-15 from distance for his 38 points, nine assists, and four boards, as Sakakini got a double-double of 31 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, and two dimes in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓

Taichung returns to action next Saturday against New Taipei CTBC DEA.

Diamond Stone led Taiwan Beer (15-10) with 33 points and 17 rebounds, as Deguara had 31 and 17.

Caelan Tiongson misses second straight game

Meanwhile, Caelan Tiongson missed his second straight game as Taoyuan Leopards suffered their third straight loss, bowing to New Taipei CTBC DEA, 139-121, at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

John Gillon uncorked 39 points, 17 assists, and seven rebounds as Taoyuan remained at fifth place at 5-17.

Marlon Johnson, though, was all over the floor for New Taipei with his triple-double of 41 points, 21 boards, and 11 assists to push the fourth place CTBC DEA to a 14-10 slate.

Tiongson also sat out the Leopards' 120-88 defeat to Taiwan Beer last Tuesday at the same venue.

Taoyuan will turn its attention to the Kaohsiung Aquas next Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.