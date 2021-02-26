Taguig, Zele Wellness Center entries bring WNBL teams to 7

TAGUIG and Zele Wellness Center are entering the WNBL, bringing the number of teams for its first season as a professional league to seven.

Taguig City sports director Bing Victoria, Zele Wellness Center team owners Rhys Anton Sicat and Xzandrei Jeigh Ajero, and Zele head coach Corvi Concepcion recently confirmed their participation to league officials led by WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal and commissioner Edward Aquino.

Taguig and Zele will now take part in the league’s first pro season along with Glutagence Glow Boosters, Parañaque Lady Aces, Pacific Water Queens, Stan Quezon Lady Spartans, and Go For Gold-Philippine Navy.

Known as the Lady Generals, Taguig saw action in the inaugural season of the league as an amateur. It reached the finals but lost to the PSI Lady Air Defenders in 2019.

PHOTO: nbl

The Lady Generals are already looking to take former UAAP MVP Marichu Bacaro in the roster for the 2021 season, while also inviting free agents to send their video clips at rmr818trading@gmail.com for a tryout scheduled once given permission by the Games and Amusements Board.