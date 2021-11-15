Taguig upsets Bulacan, Muntinlupa beats Parañaque to reach NBL semis

TAGUIG completed the upset over Bulacan, 105-94, on Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

NBL news

The Generals, seeded No. 5 in the playoffs, overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage to arrange a final four match-up with top-ranked Pampanga Delta.

Fidel Castro and Francisco Tancioco combined for eight triples as the Generals forced the Republicans to play catch-up for majority of the match.

The Generals pulled away for good in the fourth after a 15-3 run to take a 97-81 lead, the biggest of the game.

Castro wound up with 18 points while Tancioco had 12 points to lead Taguig to the win. Dan Natividad added 14 points, while LJ Mayo added 13 points, six rebounds, and seven assists for Taguig.

Joseph Celso and Earnest Reyes had 22 and 21 points apiece in a losing effort for the Republicans.

Continue reading below ↓

In the other quarterfinal series, third-ranked Muntinlupa defeated sixth-seed Parañaque, 103-99, on Saturday to also move on to the final four.

Biboy Enguio had 24 points and 19 rebounds including back-to-back threes for a 95-92 lead to eventually arrange a semifinal series with No. 2 La Union.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Migul Arias had 21 points, while Andretti Stevens dished out 18 assists, two of which on that two triples by Enguio.

Dwight Saguiguit scored 21 points on 5 of 9 shooting from threes for the Aces.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.