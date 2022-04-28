Taguig, PSI Air Force reassert top two spots in WNBL

TAGUIG and PSI-Philippine Air Force have occupied the top two spots in the 2022 WNBL Season after beating separate foes recently at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Lady Generals kept their unbeaten slate and their fifth win of the season after beating Stan Quezon Lady Spartan, 58-45m while the Lady Air Defenders won their fourth straight match with a 64-55 victory over Go For Gold-Philippine Navy.

April Siat had 12 points, and Angeli Gloriani finished with eight points and six assists in the Lady Generals victory to remain on top of the standings.

Cindy Resultay took command for PSI (4-2) with 18 points including nine in the final quarter as the Lady Air Defenders continued their rise after losing the first two games of the season.

The Lady Sailors dropped to third in the team standings with a 3-3 record, while the idle Philippine Army occupies fourth with a 2-3 mark and the Lady Spartans at the bottom with a 0-6 win-loss slate.

Jollina Go had 19 points and fired 4-of-7 from threes but in a losing cause for the still winless Lady Spartan.

Janelle Mendoza scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Sailors in the Navy defeat.

