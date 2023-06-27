Taguig opens bid for NBL title repeat with close win over Bulacan

THE Taguig Generals opened their 2023 NBL-Pilipinas President’s Cup campaign with a 104-99 win over DF Bulacan Stars on Sunday at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex.

Dan Natividad had 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Edziel Galoy added 16 points including the go-ahead three-point play with 54.7 seconds left that gave the Generals a 100-99 lead.

Taguig held on to take its first win since capturing the 2022 Chairman’s Cup title last January.

Mike Sampurna tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Jonathan Lontoc chipped in 13 points for the Generals.

RV Jumaquio finished with 29 points and seven rebounds for the Stars, who fell to 1-1 after their 99-86 win over Sta. Rosa Lions during the season opener.