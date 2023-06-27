Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 28
    Basketball

    Taguig opens bid for NBL title repeat with close win over Bulacan

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    dan natividad nbl
    PHOTO: nbl pilipinas

    THE Taguig Generals opened their 2023 NBL-Pilipinas President’s Cup campaign with a 104-99 win over DF Bulacan Stars on Sunday at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex.

    Dan Natividad had 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Edziel Galoy added 16 points including the go-ahead three-point play with 54.7 seconds left that gave the Generals a 100-99 lead.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Taguig held on to take its first win since capturing the 2022 Chairman’s Cup title last January.

      Mike Sampurna tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Jonathan Lontoc chipped in 13 points for the Generals.

      RV Jumaquio finished with 29 points and seven rebounds for the Stars, who fell to 1-1 after their 99-86 win over Sta. Rosa Lions during the season opener.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: nbl pilipinas

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again