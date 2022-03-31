Taguig Lady Generals nip Army to grab solo WNBL lead

TAGUIG kept its unbeaten slate going, defeating Philippine Army, 64-62, in the 2022 Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

WNBL news

AJ Gloriani had 14 points including a three-pointer that pushed the Lady Generals to a 59-58 lead which they never relinquished until the buzzer.

Monique Del Carmen added 10 points and buried a three with 50 seconds to extend the lead to 64-58.

With the win, the Lady Generals took solo leadership in the standings with a 3-0 win-loss record.

It was the Lady Batallion’s second consecutive defeat, with the losing streak starting with the PSI-Philippine Air Force winning over the Army in overtime, 76-75, last Saturday.

Karen Columna buried the go-ahead three-pointer with six seconds left after Cindy Resultay grabbed her own miss at the free throw line with the Lady Air Defenders down by two, 75-73.

Continue reading below ↓

Janine Pontejos poured in 26 points, and Chack Cabinbin had 16 points and a league record 13 assists but in a losing cause.

Resultay finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds in the victory, the PSI’s first win after three games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Go For Gold-Philippine Navy defeated the Quezon Lady Spartans, 65-56, to win its second game in three outings.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Josephine Ong had 20 points, and Chovi Borja had 13 points for the Lady Sailors.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.