Taguig dethrones Uratex Dream to rule WNBL 3x3 Leg 3

TAGUIG dethroned Uratex Dream, 13-7, to cop the title in its league debut in the third leg of the WNBL 3x3 2021-2022 season on Saturday at the Red Arc Events Place in Balagtas, Bulacan.

WNBL 3x3 news

Snow Penaranda captured the MVP after the title game as she teamed up with April Siat, Joy Galicia, and Sthefanie Ventura to hand Uratex Dream its first-ever defeat in the women’s 3x3 basketball competition, while bagging the P15,000 top prize.

Uratex Dream of Alyssa Villamor, Tina Deacon, Kaye Pingol, and Angel Anies were actually vying for a third straight crown after sweeping the first two legs of the league before being defeated by the Lady Generals.

Taguig swept all its games including a hard-earned 14-11 victory over Angelis Resort in the semifinals where Penaranda drained the important baskets late in the contest.

The Lady Generals went 4-0 in Pool B with victories over Limitless, 21-9; Panukulan Quezon, 16-8; and Fourbees Hoopers, 21-19; before edging Uratex Tibay, 15-13, in a nailbiter.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Uratex Dream advanced to the finals after topping Pool A with a 4-0 win-loss slate, and defeated Uratex Tibay, 21-10, in the semifinals. They settled for P10,000 after the defeat in the championship game.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Angelis Resort of Jenina Solis, Blanche Bahuyan, Shai Sigua, and Boom Moslares took third place and the P5,000 prize.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.