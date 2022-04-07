Taguig claims solo NBL lead, deals host Bulacan first loss

TAGUIG grabbed solo leadership in the 2022 National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup, defeating Bulacan, 103-91, at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

NBL news

Jonats Lontoc led five players in double figures with 19 points, and LJ Mayo contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks as the Generals sent the Republicans to their first loss in five contests.

The victory enabled the Generals to take first place with a 3-0 win-loss record, with the Republicans slipping to third place with a 4-1 slate.

Marlon Monte had 26 points but it was not enough for the Republicans to maintain their unbeaten record.

In the first game, Quezon defeated Paranaque in overtime, 105-98.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Casper Pericas and Arvine Calucin had 25 points apiece while Topeng Lagrama added 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Barons picked up their third win in five outings.

The Barons won after they were forced to play overtime on a buzzer-beater by Gabe Capacio to tie the nod at 85.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.