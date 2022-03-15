Taguig limits Quezon to 2 points in third quarter in WNBL opener

TAGUIG defeated Stan Quezon, 65-49, on Sunday to open hostilities of the 2022 WNBL season at the Quezon Convention Center.

WNBL news

Snow Penaranda had 17 points in her Lady Generals debut while Gemma Miranda had eight points, six rebounds, and five assists in the game.

The Lady Generals got the victory after outscoring the Lady Spartans, 25-2, in the third period to hold a 49-29 lead.

AJ Gloriani had eight points and four assists for Taguig, which is out to come back to the finals after a runner-up finish to Paranaque last December.

Jade Valenzuela, Jollina Go, and Kang Hortaleza each had nine points for the Lady Spartans, who were even up, 27-24, at halftime only to be limited to only a field goal in the third.

The Lady Generals go for their second straight victory when they face the PSI Lady Air Defenders on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

The Army Lady Battalion and the Go For Gold-Philippine Navy Lady Sailors also clash in the playdate at 1:45 p.m.

The scores:

Taguig 65 – Penaranda 17, Miranda 8, Gloriani 8, Siat 6, Claro 5, Felisarta 4, Ventura 4, Sison 2, Duazo 2, Capilit 2, Lualhati 2, Galicia 2, Bacaro 2, Del Carmen 1, Manuel 0.

Quezon – Valenzuela 9, Go 9, Hortaleza 9, Cancio 8, Gandalla 7, Batnag 4, Mier 3, Araja 0, Tan 0, Cantimbuhan 0, Nadres 0.

Quarters: 14-10; 24-27; 49-29; 65-49.

