    Basketball

    Taguig beats Luid to move one win away from NBL finals sweep

    Generals on verge of back-to-back titles
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Mika Sampurna Taguig vs KBA Luid Kapampangan Game 2 NBL Finals
    Mika Sampurna tries to break loose from the KBA Luid Kapampangan defense.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    THE Taguig Generals moved one win away from a sweep of the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup after overcoming KBA Luid Kapampangan, 108-90, on Sunday at the Colegio De Sebastian Gym in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    Taguig vs KBA Luid Kapampangan Game 2 NBL Finals recap

    Dan Natividad had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jonathan Lontoc had 18 points and six rebounds for the Generals to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five finals series.

    The Generals also got a huge contribution from their team captain Kevin Oliveria, who had 14 points and seven rebounds in helping his team pick up the win.

    Taguig can sweep the finals series on Friday when it plays Game Three at their homecourt at the Jun Duenas Gymnasium in Barangay Central Signal Village.

      The Generals are going for their second straight NBL title, and third overall after taking the Chairman's Cup last conference against La Union.

      Marc Manalang finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Lhancer Khan chipped in 15 points for Luid.

