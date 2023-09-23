Taguig routs Luid Kapampangan to draw first blood in NBL finals

TAGUIG drew first blood of the 2023 National Basketball League-Pilipinas President’s Cup finals, beating Luid Kapampangan, 92-74, last Friday at the Jun Duenas Gymnasium.

Mike Sampurna had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Generals’ win at home for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five finals series.

Game Two is set on Sunday, 6:30 p.m. at the Colegio De Sebastian Gym in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Jonathan Lontoc tallied 15 points, and LJ Mayo contributed 13 for the Generals after they led by as many as 24 points in the contest.

Lhancer Khan had 24 points and five assists for Luid Kapampangan.

