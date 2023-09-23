Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 23
    Basketball

    Taguig routs Luid Kapampangan to draw first blood in NBL finals

    Sampurna, Generals two wins away from back-to-back NBL titles
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Mike Sampurna Taguig vs KBA Luid NBL Finals
    Mike Sampurna shows the way in the finals opener.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    TAGUIG drew first blood of the 2023 National Basketball League-Pilipinas President’s Cup finals, beating Luid Kapampangan, 92-74, last Friday at the Jun Duenas Gymnasium.

    NBL Finals news

    Mike Sampurna had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Generals’ win at home for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five finals series.

    Game Two is set on Sunday, 6:30 p.m. at the Colegio De Sebastian Gym in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    NBL Finals: Game 1 recap

    Jonathan Lontoc tallied 15 points, and LJ Mayo contributed 13 for the Generals after they led by as many as 24 points in the contest.

    Lhancer Khan had 24 points and five assists for Luid Kapampangan.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Mike Sampurna shows the way in the finals opener.
      PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again