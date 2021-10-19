Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Taguig beats La Union to sweep weekend games in NBL

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Dan Natividad gets past the La Union defense for a layup.
    Dan Natividad gets past the La Union defense for a layup.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    TAGUIG defeated La Union, 96-85, on Sunday to complete a sweep of its games this weekend in the Chooks-to-Go National Basketball League – Pilipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    Taguig vs La Union recap

    Fidel Castro and Dan Natividad completed their impressive weekend debut with the Generals by scoring 18 points apiece in the victory as they improve their mark to 5-2.

    The Generals now sit in a share of fourth place with the Muntinlupa Water Warriors and the Quezon Barons.

    With the result, La Union suffered its first loss in the season after six matches.

    The Generals on Saturday beat the Bulacan DF Republicans in overtime, 97-90, with Castro firing 21 points on 5 of 9 shooting from threes.

    Natividad also buried back-to-back jumpers in the crucial moments of the extra session to lift the Generals to the win.

      Erven Silverie scored a game-high 33 points for La Union, but his team couldn’t overcome the Taguig onslaught as it came back from 14 points, 52-38, in the third to win the match-up.

      Castro buried a triple to grab an 86-83 lead, while also scoring a floater, and the Generals never relinquished the advantage against the PAOwer.

