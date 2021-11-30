Taguig embraces being 'David' to Parañaque's Goliath in WNBL Finals

TAGUIG recognizes that it will take a gargantuan task of beating Parañaque in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 finals which will start on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Paranaque vs Taguig finals preview

The Lady Generals accept the tag of the underdog for their best-of-three finals series against the Lady Aces, who are currently unbeaten in their 10 games, eight from the elimination round and two from their semifinal series against Quezon.

“’Yung finals po kasing ito, Parañaque vs. Taguig, comparable siya kay David and Goliath,” said Taguig guard and 2008 UAAP MVP Marichu Bacaro during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “We need to double our effort para magkaroon ng magandang laban. Pinaghahandaan po namin.”

Taguig was seeded No. 2 in the eliminations with a 4-4 record and advanced to the semifinals after the league decided it will no longer hold the third and final match in its semifinal series against Glutagence due to the Glow Boosters ownership’s inability to pay the tournament fee.

Game One is set on Saturday at 3 p.m., with the winner of that match going for a sweep the following day at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

But the Lady Aces disagreed that their path to the championship will be an easy one, saying that anything can happen in a championship series.

“’Yung ibang tao nag-eexpect na Paranaque ‘yung magcha-champion pero siyempre, basketball ito, hindi natin masasabi kung anong mangyayari,” said Paranaque center Clare Castro, also a member of the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team that recently saw action in the Fiba Women’s Asian Cup. “Saka everything to lose sa amin. Kailangan talaga paghandaan.”

“Kami ‘yung nag-set ng bar. Nasa amin ‘yung pressure na dapat lagpasin namin. Sa isang press conference, nagbitaw din ako na powerhouse ‘yung team. Thankful ako sa mga teammates ko na hindi nila ako pinahiya,” said Lady Aces skipper Vanessa Jane Santos.

Aside from Castro, former national team player Allana Lim will also be backstopping the Lady Aces in their bid to win the championship.

For Taguig center Karla Manuel, the Lady Generals’ advantage will be on the defensive side as they hope to contain the firepower of the Lady Aces.

“Actually our main advantage is our defense. Wala kaming individual player na star talaga. Mostly kami, we play as a team and sistema nila coach ang sinusunod namin. Doble effort lang kami especially on defense,” said Manuel.

