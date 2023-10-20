Bohol basketball fever as Governor’s Cup reaches do-or-die Game 3s

BOHOL'S biggest basketball league is bracing for a frantic season finale on Saturday at the Calape Sports Center.

After six months of intense basketball all over the province, the Governor’s Cup 2023 champions will be determined when capital Tagbilaran City faces off against Jagna in the juniors finale and against Talibon in the seniors' division.

Winner-take-all Game 3s

Both winner-take-all Game 3s will be played at the Calape Sports Center, which was the only venue in Bohol to host a PBA game 15 years ago when the Alaska Aces squared off against the Purefoods Tender Juicy Giants on May 11, 2008.

Mavs Phenomenal has also played an exhibition game in the venue last December against a selection of Bohol’s basketball stars.

Bohol pride Peter Naron, who played for Coney Island (Purefoods) and Shell in the PBA in the 1990’s, is deputy commissioner of the league in charge of players’ and coaches’ affairs.

The inaugural tournament has an overall prize pool of P1.5 million - P500,000 in the juniors division, P1 million for the seniors - with the champions receiving 500k (seniors division) and 250k (juniors division).

More than the cash prizes, the Governor’s Cup has reignited the Boholanos’ love and passion for basketball that will hopefully lead to more developmental and grassroots basketball programs for the entire province.

The attention and the hype for the league on social media have also been building up like never before, with an average of 10K live viewers in the league’s official live steam on Facebook since the semifinal round.

Full cast of Bohol municipalities

The league had all 48 municipalities of Bohol represented.

In the juniors division, Tagbilaran City won Game One after star player Horrace Morata exploded for a career-best 56 points while Jagna struck back in Game 2 behind an avalanche of 12 three-pointers.

The seniors division saw the visiting team prevail. Talibon sneaked past Tagbilaran City via a 90-89 victory in their home floor then the latter quickly got backto set up the deciding Game 3, this time in a neutral court.

