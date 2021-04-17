Tabogon rides blazing finish to put away Dumaguete in VisMin Cup

ALCANTARA, CEBU — Tabogon made up for a slow start with a blistering second half to put away Dumaguete, 86-78, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Saturday night at the Civic Center.

The Voyagers trailed by 12 late in the second stanza but turned things around in the second half with an 11-5 burst sparked Peter De Ocampo and Joemari Lacastesantos’ outside sniping that helped them snatch a 60-55 lead.

Lacastesantos contributed 18 points, six rebounds and nine assists. He also made a long two that beat the shot clock buzzer and gave Tabogon a 10-point lead, 78-68, with just 2:05 left.

Tabogon gained solo fourth in the standings with an even 2-2 slate while Dumaguete lost its third straight game after an opening win.

Peter De Ocampo also helped the Voyagers’ cause with 15 points while Normel Delos Reyes chipped in 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Big man Arvie Bringas added 11 points, four boards, and three assists.

Ronald Roy had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists for Dumaguete while Jaybie Mantilla finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The scores:

Tabogon (86) — Lacastesantos 18, De Ocampo 15, Delos Reyes 14, Bringas 11, Vitug 8, Sombero 7, Orquina 5, Bersabal 4, Diaz 2, Caballero 2

Dumaguete (78)—Roy 21, Mantilla 15, Doligon 8, Tomilloso 7, Gabas 6, Nacpil 6, Velasquez 5, Regalado 4, Gonzalgo 4, Aguilar 2, Porlares 0, Ramirez 0.

Quarterscores: 14-23, 35-39, 60-55, 86-7