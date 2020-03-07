Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 7
    Basketball

    Tab Baldwin sits on Ateneo bench after being discharged from hospital

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TAB Baldwin is on the road to recovery after he was confined to the hospital for feeling nauseated during Ateneo practice last week.

    Yet the American-Kiwi mentor made sure he was present for the Blue Eagles as he sat on the bench for their 95-63 win over University of the Visayas in the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League on Saturday.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Baldwin was only discharged from Cardinal Santos Medical Center last Thursday.

    He looked visibly weak as his presence in the sidelines was subdued and handed the reins to assistant Gabby Severino as Ateneo booked a return trip to the PCCL Finals.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Baldwin declined requests for nterviews after the game, although the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director for the seniors team assured reporters that he's already getting better.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again