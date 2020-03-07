Tab Baldwin sits on Ateneo bench after being discharged from hospital

TAB Baldwin is on the road to recovery after he was confined to the hospital for feeling nauseated during Ateneo practice last week.

Yet the American-Kiwi mentor made sure he was present for the Blue Eagles as he sat on the bench for their 95-63 win over University of the Visayas in the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League on Saturday.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Baldwin was only discharged from Cardinal Santos Medical Center last Thursday.

He looked visibly weak as his presence in the sidelines was subdued and handed the reins to assistant Gabby Severino as Ateneo booked a return trip to the PCCL Finals.

Baldwin declined requests for nterviews after the game, although the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director for the seniors team assured reporters that he's already getting better.