Tab Baldwin inducted into New Zealand Basketball Hall of Fame

MULTI-TITLED basketball tactician Tab Baldwin received the prestigious honor of being inducted into the New Zealand Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

In an Instagram post by the nation's governing basketball body, the four-time UAAP champion with the Ateneo Blue Eagles became the third inductee of the Class of 2023.

Baldwin began his coaching career in the Land of the Long White Cloud in 1988, where he took second-tier team Otago Nuggets to the top division in the National Basketball League (NBL).

Upon shifting to Auckland, Baldwin led the Stars to a three-peat in 1995 to 1997 and back-to-back crowns in 1999 and 2000 — winning a total of five titles in eight years at the helm.

The former Gilas Pilipinas mentor won the NBL Coach of the Year honors four times and won two consecutive Halberg Awards — the nation's award-giving body in sports — as New Zealand's top sporting mentor in 2001 and 2002.

From the pro leagues to the national team, Baldwin steered the Tall Blacks to the 2001 FIBA Oceania Championship and two straight runner-up finishes in the succeeding editions of the regional tournament.

Baldwin will lead the way for the Blue Eagles in their upcoming title defense in UAAP Season 86 later this year.