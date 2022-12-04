Sydney routs Adelaide, spoils Kai Sotto's fine performance

KAI Sotto made the most of his 15 minutes on the court, but the Adelaide 36ers bowed to the Sydney Kings, 97-78, on Sunday in the 2022-23 NBL season at Qudos Bank Arena.

The Filipino center came off the bench and had 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field, to go with four rebounds and one block, but that wasn't enough to stretch the visitors' win streak to three.

Daniel Johnson paced Adelaide with 21 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a steal, while Robert Franks got 16 points, five boards, and three dimes.

Antonius Cleveland added 12 points and six rebounds as the 36ers fell to 6-6.

Adelaide just had no answer to Sydney's inside attack, as the Kings scored 52 points in the paint to slowly pull away with the victory.

Four players scored in double figures for the Kings led by Tim Soares' 18 points.

Derrick Walton Jr. got a double-double of 16 points, 11 assists, and two boards, as Xavier Cooks and Dejan Vasiljevic both had 15 in the win which pushed Sydney's record to 9-3.

The 36ers will look to bounce back at home against Perth Wildcats on Friday.