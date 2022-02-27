Sydney Kings edge Adelaide 36ers as Kai Sotto has tough outing

KAI Sotto had a silent showing for the Adelaide 36ers as they suffered a 93-90 loss to the Sydney Kings on Sunday in the NBL at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Jaylen Adams drained the game-winning stepback three with 3.5 seconds left to help lift the Kings to a 10-7 card.

It was the biggest of his five treys to cap his superb 26-point night, while also dishing out seven assists, three steals, and one rebound.

Xavier Cooks also added six of his 25 points in the payoff period, while also hauling down 10 rebounds to extend Sydney's win streak to five.

Dusty Hannahs carried Adelaide on his back with his 24 points, three boards, and three assists off the bench, but failed to get the hand on the ball in the waning moments.

Instead, the 36ers had to settle with Daniel Johnson heaving the forced jumper inside the arc as they failed to extend the game to overtime.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Kai Sotto shoots 1 for 4

Cameron Bairstow chimed in 18 points and eight rebounds, as Johnson got 15 points, seven boards, three assists, and two steals as Adelaide suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 5-9.

Sotto only had two points on a 1-of-4 shooting from the field, to go with a steal as he committed two turnovers and was whistled for three fouls in his 11 minutes of action.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lucky for the 36ers, they will still enjoy home court advantage as they continue this three-game homestand when they host the South East Melbourne Phoenix, featuring Chinese center Zhou Qi, on Friday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.