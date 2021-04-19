Supporters air concern as Ronald Pascual 'back to his old ways'

RONALD Pascual's comeback has apparently been derailed once more.

The beleaguered former PBA player, who returned to his family back in November after leading a nomadic life while battling depression, has gone back to his old ways, according to his ardent supporters.

Jovy Evaristo, the man behind Mr. CabalenHoops and one of Pascual's ardent supporters, went live on his Facebook page on Monday to seek help in once again bringing the 32-year-old back to a straight path.

"Kung mapapanood ni idol Ronald ito, masasaktan siya, pero lahat ng ginagawa namin ay para sa kanya din bilang kaibigan at bilang kapatid," he said.

Old teammates and peers alike were quick to come to the aid of Pascual since his brother Ronnel Pascual bared late last year that the Mexico, Pampanga native has been away from family for years and has "hit rock bottom."



The 6-foot-3 sniper was picked third overall by San Miguel in the 2014 Draft and won two championships with the Beermen before bouncing around the league with stops at Star, GlobalPort, Blackwater, and Alaska.



Since then, he has gone on a downward spiral as he got hooked on gambling while dealing with personal issues that left him separated from his wife and two children. He has also broke off with his girlfriend and has lived a nomadic life.



Ronald was eventually rescued by his brother Ronnel in Mandaluyong and brought home back to Pampanga.



Among those who extended assistance were his former San Sebastian teammates and longtime friends Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, and Michael Miranda, as well as old teams Alaska and NLEX.



That journey to reformation has apparently been derailed, according to supporters who claim Pascual has once again fallen into the traps of his vices, reaching out to a number of his friends to even ask for money.

"Yung binibigay na tulong ay nagiging gasolina para umapoy ulit yung masamang ginagawa niya," Evaristo shared.

Those testimonials echoed that of Ronnel, who confirmed that his brother's situation is tumultuous at the moment.

"Magulo yung sitwasyon niya," Ronald's older brother told Spin.ph. "Naka-block nga ako sa kanya up to now."

There were reports emanating from Pampanga that Pascual was set to make a basketball comeback with the Pampanga Delta in the National Basketball League (NBL), but that news even caught his brother Ronnel by surprise given the unstable situation Ronald is in.

Evaristo told his viewers that more than the financial aid, what Ronald needs more at this time is guidance.

"Sa ngayon, di makakatulong ang pinansyal dahil alam natin na nasa dark side siya," he said. "Ang gustong mangyari ng pamilya ni Ronald, makauwi siya at magbagong buhay.

"Hindi pera ang kailangan ni Ronald kundi pananampalataya sa Diyos, ang matinding pagbabalik-loob sa Panginoon para maiwasan niya ang ganoong isyu, ang ganoong mga gawain."

Addressing the former Stags star, Evaristo continued: "Sana ngayon makabalik ka, hindi man sa basketball pero makabalik ka sa pananampalataya mo, makabalik ka sa pamilya mo, at maging normal ulit ang buhay mo.

"Hindi yung ganito na nagtatago ka sa kadiliman at pugad ng masasamang tao, at mga taong sumusuporta sa bisyo mo. Nakakapanghinayang yung pagod at suporta ng mga kaibigan mo. Sana wag mong sayangin yun. Sana bumangon ka na at iwan ang masamang bisyo."

He also used his platform to remind aspiring players not to fall into the same traps.

"Sa lahat ng ballers na naguumpisa sa laro, konting disiplina sa sarili. Mangarap ka para sa pamilya mo, wag pasa sa buhay ng ibang tao o sa pekeng tropa. At the end of the day, pag natapos ang karera mo, pamilya mo ang makakasama mo.

"Walang sasalo sa yo kundi ang pamilya mo at mga tunay na kaibigan mo," Evaristo added. "Yung mga nakasama mo sa bisyo, negats tayo dyan. Sasamahan ka lang niyan sa bisyo, pero hindi sa tunay na laban ng buhay."

