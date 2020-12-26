American Sudan Daniel a Filipino at heart, say San Beda teammates

AMERICAN by birth, but Filipino at heart.

That's how Borgie Hermida described his former teammate Sudan Daniel.

"Kahit saan mo yan iinvite, pupunta at pupunta yan. Pinoy na Pinoy na ang ugali niya at sobrang adapt na niya yung Philippine culture," he said.

Hermida was just one of the few who paid tribute to Daniel, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 33.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The 2010 NCAA MVP, who was the driving force for San Beda's perfect run in NCAA Season 86, suffered an asthma attack which led to his untimely demise.

It was a heartbreaking news a day after Christmas, with Daniel being one of the most beloved foreigners to play in college here and eventually chose to settle in the country for good.

Daniel actually can speak in the vernacular, a trait he often showed off as he did hosting gigs for Titan and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Continue reading below ↓

San Beda players can attest how down to earth Daniel is, that despite him being the main man for the Red Lions, he always listened to his peers and is always the consummate professional.

"Napakabait na tao ni Sudan. Napaka-approachable niya at sobrang humble," said Jake Pascual.

Hermida added: "Sobrang cool lang ni Sudan. When we are playing, kahit 6-foot-7 yan, mapagsasabihan at makikinig yan pag pinagsabihan mo sa loob ng court. Magaling talaga siyang makisama."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It truly showed as a bevy of players shared their condolences on social media.

Continue reading below ↓