Change of plans: Subic new venue for Filbasket tourney

THE maiden Filbasket tournamentis being moved to Subic.

Games will be played at Subic Bay Gymnasium, with the startup league receiving an approval from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status.

"We also want the league to start as soon as possible. The team is working hard to make this league a reality for everyone," the league said in a statement. "Please standby for the announcement of the opening date, we have recently received the approval of the SBMA to start the league, and we're in close coordination with the Regional IATF."

Orgnaizers had planned to hold games at Splendido Hotel in Laurel, Batangas first on Sept. 18 and later on Sept. 25. but government restrictions have prevented it from pushing through.

Eleven clubs led by Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) champions Davao Occidental Tigers - Cocolife and San Juan Knights - Go for Gold lead the cast for the semi-professional league, with ex-pro Jai Reyes serving as the commissioner.

Also joining the fray are Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, AICC Manila, Nueva Ecija Bespren, Burlington EOG Sports, 7A Primus, Muntinlupa Defenders, FSD Army - Makati, MTrans Buracai De Laiya - BCTA, and Medical Depot.

Subic Bay previously hosted the 2021 Philippine Super Liga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in February as well as the semifinals and finals series of the MPBL Lakan Cup last March.

