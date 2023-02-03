Strong Group out of Dubai tourney after quarterfinal loss to Al Riyadi

STRONG Group saw its 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship come to a disappointing end, falling to Al Riyadi, 106-97, in the knockout quarterfinals at the Al Nasr Club early Friday, Manila time.

Strong Group vs Al Riyadi recap

The Philippine representative erased an early 14-point deficit, but allowed the Lebanese powerhouse team to make a late run on the way to advancing to the semifinals.

After starting the invitational tournament with three straight wins, Strong Group suffered a second straight loss as the team failed to find an answer for Amir Saoud, who exploded for 41 points in 37 minutes to lead Al Riyadi.

Dominic Johnson added 23 points, seven boards, four assists, and two steals without a turnover in 38 minutes, while Lebanese national team star Wael Arakji orchestrated the offense with 13 points and four assists.

Shabazz Muhammad led Strong with 27 points and seven rebounds, while Renaldo Balkman chipped in 16 points, 15 caroms, three assists, and two blocks.

Justine Baltazar, who missed his Korean Basketball League registration deadline, led the bench with 13 points, eight boards, three steals, and one assist in 29 minutes.