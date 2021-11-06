LOUIS King drained five triples as the Stockton Kings opened the 2021-22 NBA G League season with a 121-98 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday at Kaiser Permanente Arena (Saturday, Manila time).

The two-way player for the Sacramento Kings spearheaded the rally with 33 points, eight rebounds, and four assists to give new head coach Bobby Jackson and assistant Jimmy Alapag their first win of the year.

Neemias Queta worked his way down low with 24 points, four boards, and three blocks, as Jahmi'us Ramsey got 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Kings.

Jimmy Alapag and the Stockton Kings are off to a fine start.

PHOTO: Sacramento Kings

Alapag was part of Jackson's staff in the Kings' triumph in the past NBA Summer League and Stockton is looking to sustain that groove in this G League campaign.

Jeff Dowtin paced Santa Cruz with 33 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The two teams clash anew on Saturday in the second night of back-to-back.

