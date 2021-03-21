Still going strong at 39, Game 4 hero Mark Yee named Finals MVP

MARK Yee claimed the Finals MVP award of the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season after a vintage performance for Davao Occidental-Cocolife.

The 39-year old Yee was honored with his third individual award of the season, just moments after hitting the marginal three-pointer in the Tigers' title-clinching 89-88 overtime win over the San Juan Knights on Sunday.

The individual accolade capped a glorious day for Yee, who prior to Game 4 was also given a place in All-MPBL First Team and feted as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Yee showed why he is the heart and soul of the underdog Davao team, contributing 19 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in a game that could have gone either way up until the final moments of overtime.

As soon as Yee hit that triple, the PBA veteran pointed to the sky as the Tigers grabbed an 89-88 lead, before putting on a huge defensive stop, swatting away the potential game-winner by Jhonard Clarito in San Juan’s final possession.