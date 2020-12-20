Sthefanie Ventura leads top performers in WNBL Draft Combine

STHEFANIE Ventura led the top performers in the WNBL Draft Combine held from December 12 to 13 at the Victoria Sports Tower.

The Centro Escolar University product registered the fastest time in the 3/4 court sprint with 3.18 seconds as well as in lane agility with 12.66 seconds in a tie with Noella Joy Cruz.

Eliezza Dianne Ventura took first place in the max vertical jump with 27 inches, Syl Kristine Alcantara topped the 300-yard shuttle run with a time of 1:01, and Kathleen Araja and Mary Rose Labrador ruled the shooting drill with 83 percent.

Teams will be supplied with videos of the performance tests conducted during the pre-draft activity supported by Victoria Sports, Chris Sports, Phenom, Tanita, Chooks-to-Go, Uling Roasters, and GIG Sportswear.

Scrimmages were not held as part of the safety protocols set by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).