Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jun 29
    Basketball

    Sta. Rosa picks up first win, beats Biñan in NBL

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Jeff Disquitado Laguna NBL
    Jeff Disquitado shows the way for the Lions.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    THE Sta. Rosa Lions captured their first win, beating fellow Laguna team Tatak Gel Biñan, 86-79, on Sunday in the 2023 National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex.

    NBL news

    Jazele Cardeno had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Lions as they won their first game following their 99-86 defeat against DF Bulacan in the conference opener last June 17.

    Sta. Rosa weathered the storm after losing a 20-point lead, 49-29, on its way to improving its record to 1-1.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Shin Manacsa totaled 13 points and four assists, while Jeff Disquitado added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Sta. Rosa.

      Daniel Austria finished with 17 points as Binan lost its first game in the NBL.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jeff Disquitado shows the way for the Lions.
      PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again