Sta. Rosa picks up first win, beats Biñan in NBL

THE Sta. Rosa Lions captured their first win, beating fellow Laguna team Tatak Gel Biñan, 86-79, on Sunday in the 2023 National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex.

NBL news

Jazele Cardeno had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Lions as they won their first game following their 99-86 defeat against DF Bulacan in the conference opener last June 17.

Sta. Rosa weathered the storm after losing a 20-point lead, 49-29, on its way to improving its record to 1-1.

Shin Manacsa totaled 13 points and four assists, while Jeff Disquitado added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Sta. Rosa.

Daniel Austria finished with 17 points as Binan lost its first game in the NBL.