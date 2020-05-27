St. Clare's Mohammad Pare called up by Mali for Fiba qualifiers

ST. Clare's Mohammad Pare has been called up by the Malian national team for the 2021 Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers.

Saints coach Jinino Manansala confirmed that his 6-foot-7 center has been tapped for national team duty and has returned to his home country last March.

"Pinauwi siya sa Mali noong first week of March. Pinadalhan siya ng ticket ng federation nila," he shared.

Pare has been a major part of St. Clare's success for the past few years, winning the MVP award in NAASCU's 2019 season after leading the Saints' run to a four-peat.

PHOTO: pba d-league images

Continue reading below ↓

The 23-year-old averaged 14.8 points and 11.1 rebounds when BRT Sumisip-St. Clare ruled the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This was the first call-up for Pare to the seniors team.

Pare previously represented Mali in the 2015 FIBA Africa Zone II 3×3 Championships, winning gold.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mali is drawn in Group D and will face Nigeria, Rwanda, and Algeria, with the first window of competitions pencilled from November 27 to 29.

Manansala, however, was assured that Pare will be back in the country once the next season of NAASCU returns.

"Babalik pa siya dito dahil gusto niyang makapatos ng pag-aaral," he said.