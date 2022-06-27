St. Clare completes NAASCU five-peat run

ST. Clare College of Caloocan annexed its dynastic run in NAASCU as it completed its dream five-peat with a 53-50 Game Three win over Enderun Sunday at Novadeci Convention Center in Novaliches.

St. Clare rules NAASCU again

John Edcel Rojas scored the final three points for the Saints, drilling the go-ahead bucket with 37 seconds left to play to break the 50-all deadlock, before their team's defense held strong in the endgame.

Rojas fired 11 points in the clincher to deliver St. Clare's sixth NAASCU crown.

Johnsherick Estrada paced the Saints with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to cap off his dream season where he collected the MVP and Rookie of the Year honors, while JJ Manacho scored all of his nine in the second half.

Estrada and Rojas were joined in the Mythical Team by Pierre Kouakou and Joaquin Mariano of Enderun and Marvel Jimenez of Fatima.

It was also the sixth NAASCU crown for coach Jinino Manansala, who etched his name in the history books as the winningest mentor in the 20-year existence of the league.

St. Clare took Game One, 53-51 last Monday, before Enderun forced the decider with a 67-60 Game Two win back on Wednesday.

Francisco Tancioco led the Titans with 18 points built from six treys in the bridesmaid finish.

The Scores:

ST. CLARE 53 -- Estrada 12, Rojas 11, Manacho 9, Lopez 6, Ndong 5, Gamboa 3, Sumagaysay 3, Victoriano 2, Acosta 2, Tapenio 0.

ENDERUN 50 -- Tancioco 18, Abdulla 12, Kouakou 7, Baclay 4, Mahilum 3, Castro 2, Mariano 2, Devara 1, Sacundo 1, Jimenez 0, Gastador 0, Guissani 0.

Quarters: 13-9, 21-21, 35-37, 53-50.

