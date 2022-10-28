News you need to know: How Kai can see more action; Pinto fights for rotation spot

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday.

What Kai Sotto needs to see more action

Adelaide 36ers coach CJ Bruton has implied that Kai Sotto needs to improve his stamina to get more minutes in the National Basketball League Australia.

Getting flak from Filipino fans for not giving the Pinoy NBA aspirant enough exposure early on in his second NBL season, Bruton explained that Sotto must first prove he can last on the court.

"I need Kai to have five minutes in the tank," Bruton told SPIN.ph over the phone.

"He has three minutes in the tank," the 36ers coach added, also revealing Sotto "did not do well" in a fitness test conducted during a long offseason where Kai changed agents and did only shooting drills and workouts instead of actually playing.

How Topex does a Guiao

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson has been honoring former mentor Yeng Guiao by giving opportunities to unheralded draft picks in Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano.

Like the Phoenix rising stars, Robinson is a low draft pick, getting chosen in the third round by Tanduay and 44th overall in the 2001 PBA Draft.

But Robinson didn’t get the chance to play for the Rhum Masters and never played in the PBA until Guiao took a gamble on him and signed Robinson as a free agent with Red Bull in 2003.

“I always tell this to my team, I owe everything to Yeng Guiao because if not for Yeng Guiao, I am not going to be a PBA player,” Robinson, who played with Red Bull for five years, said. “So I will forever be grateful to him, and the only way I could pay back is to give chance to others."

Can Pinto get back into Ginebra rotation?

Nards Pinto has shown he still deserves to be part of the Barangay Ginebra rotation after making an impact in the Gin Kings’ 103-97 win over Magnolia in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday.

Stuck on the bench since Jeremiah Gray became available, Pinto delivered two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a season-high 18 minutes against the Hotshots.

“We felt that Nards was a good match-up to Jio, Mark, and Paul Lee,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said. “He played those guys tough in the past and he has that same toughness and physicality that those guys play with. We felt like he was a good match-up out there both defensively and offensively.”

Cone also made special mention to Von Pessumal despite playing him just five minutes.

“I thought Von came out and gave us a really good lift,” said Cone, who noted the presence of Pessumal in the fourth quarter where Ginebra started its last pursuit of Magnolia after trailing by as many as 15 points.

