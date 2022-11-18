News you need to know: Sotto stats, Senate on Brownlee, Cesafi controversy

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Justin Brownlee naturalization update

The Senate took its turn in the naturalization process of Justin Brownlee as Sen. Sonny Angara filed his own version of the bill that has now passed first reading in the Congress.

Angara, who is concurrently chairman of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, filed Senate Bill 1516 or the Act Granting Philippine Citizenship to Justin Donta Brownlee, marking the start of the naturalization proceedings in the Upper House.

With both houses now with separate bills on the naturalization of Brownlee, the Senate and Congress will reconcile their respective versions after the third and final reading, if there are differences, in a bicameral conference.

Once ratified, the final version of the bill will be transmitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing into law.

Kai Sotto stats vs Melbourne United

Kai Sotto put up a solid line in his return from Gilas Pilipinas duty, helping the Adelaide 36ers to a 91-86 victory over Melbourne United in the 2022-23 NBL season on Thursday at John Cain Arena.

The Filipino center contributed eight points, four boards, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes as he provided a spark off the bench for the 36ers to level their record to 4-4.

It was a solid return for Sotto after helping Gilas Pilipinas sweep the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers in road games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Cesafi livestreaming suspended

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. has drawn criticism over a questionable endgame basket in University of San Jose-Recoletos’ 68-67 win over University of Southern Philippine Foundation that led to the league suspending its livestreaming of games.

Netizens questioned the referees’ decision to count Elmer Echavez’s game-winning three-pointer as footage of the controversial play saw the Jaguars forward looking like he still had the ball in his hands when time expired in their game last Sunday.

The league, though, upheld the officials’ decision.

“In our discussion and review, we are unanimous in our findings that there was no irregularity on the part of the referees nor the table officials in counting the three-point basket made,” said the league’s statement.