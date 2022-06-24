News you need to know: Kai's NBA Draft chances, PBA results, Kobe's new home

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news June 23

Kai Sotto in NBA Draft

Whether Kai Sotto will become the first homegrown Filipino to get drafted in the NBA is set to be known on Friday as he hopes to hear his name get called in this year’s proceedings.

The 7-foot-3 center has done all he could to impress scouts and team officials in the leadup to the annual rookie selection proceedings seek to become the first homegrown Filipino player to be drafted in the NBA.

Sotto has had workouts with eight NBA teams, namely New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Indiana Pacers.

Mock draft projections, though haven't been kind to Sotto, with many prominent sites leaving out the 20-year-old prodigy from their lists despite the assurance from his agent Joel Bell that he will be selected in the second round.

PBA results June 23

Two MVP group teams pulled off contrasting victories to stay in the upper half of the PBA Philippine Cup standings.

Meralco rolled past NorthPort, 97-87, behind a balanced attack led by Aaron Black, Chris Banchero, Allein Maliksi, and Raymar Jose for its third win in four games and a share of second place with Ginebera.

TNT, on the other hand, had to earn a win the hard way and needed an extra session, overhauling a 16-point deficit, including climbing out of a 10-point hole within the final three minutes against Rain or Shine, 89-85, in overtime.

Jayson Castro sparked the comeback with his vintage play before Poy Erram brought the Tropang Giga home with two clutch baskets down the stretch as they made it their fourth win in six games for fourth spot.

Kobe Paras stays in Japan

Kobe Paras has found a new home in Japan, moving from Niigata Albirex BB in the first division to Altiri Chiba in Division 2 of the Japan B.League for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Altiri Chiba," the former UP Maroon said in a statement. "Thank you to the management, team sponsors and the coaches for giving me a chance to play in Japan again."

The 24-year-old wingman averaged 8.24 points on 35-percent shooting, on top of 2.06 rebounds and 1.20 assists in 21.8 minutes through 49 games for Niigata Albirex BB last year.

However, Niigata wallowed at the cellar of the first division with its 7-45 win-loss card in his only season with the ballclub.

