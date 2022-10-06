SPIN.ph's Randolph Leongson is new Collegiate Press Corps president

SPIN.ph's Randolph B. Leongson was voted president of the Collegiate Press Corps for the 2022-23 athletic season, following elections held on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Ahead of the elections, the NCAA and UAAP Press Corps were formally unified into a single organization made up of writers from print and online outfits covering the collegiate sports beat.

Bea Micaller of GMA News Online and John Bryan Ulanday of the Philippine Star were unanimously elected Vice Presidents for the NCAA and the UAAP, respectively.

Mark Escarlote of the Daily Tribune was voted Vice President for Internal Affairs, while Camille B. Naredo of ABS-CBN News Online was selected Secretary.

Composing the Board of Directors are Lui Morales of Philstar.com, Lance Agcaoili of Inquirer.net, JR Isaga of Rappler, Theodore Jurado of the People's Journal, and Peter Atencio of the Manila Standard.

Collegiate Awards back

Former presidents Cedelf P. Tupas and Norman Lee Benjamin Riego will serve as advisers to the unified organization.

After nearly two years of inactivity due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Collegiate Press Corps intends to bring back its traditional projects including the annual Collegiate Awards for outstanding student-athletes, as well as a sportswriting clinic and contest for student publications.

The Player of the Week citations for both the NCAA and the UAAP are already underway, thanks to the support of major sponsor Philippine Sports Commission and minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.

