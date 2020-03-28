Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Sparks guard Sydney Wiese tests positive for COVID-19 after Spain trip

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Sydney Wiese Instagram

    THE Los Angeles Sparks say guard Sydney Wiese's positive test for COVID-19 came after she returned from Spain, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

    Wiese wrote on Twitter that she was “feeling well — fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it.”

    The Sparks say in a statement that Wiese is self-isolating at home in Phoenix.

    The WNBA team says it's in direct communication with her and wishes her a speedy recovery.

    The 24-year-old Wiese has spent her career playing for the Sparks after getting drafted by Los Angeles in 2017.

    She starred at Oregon State, helping the Beavers reach the Final Four in 2016.

