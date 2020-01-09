South teams Bacoor, Cebu, GenSan boost MPBL playoff bids

SOUTH division teams Bacoor, General Santos and Cebu City beat their North counterparts on Wednesday and revved up their playoffs drive in the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season at Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

The Bacoor Strikers thwarted the Marikina Shoemasters, 100-88, while the GenSan Warriors rallied to down the Pasay Voyagers, 76-69, as they kept their 2-3 spots behind the Davao Occidental Tigers in the 15-team South.

The Strikers, who led from start to finish, posted their fifth straight victory and climbed to 20-5, just behind the Tigers (20-3).

GenSan dropped seven straight points to snap the game’s last tie at 65 and improve to 16-8.

Cebu Casino Ethyl Alcohol started strong and never let the Quezon City Capitals to recover en route to a 95-89 victory that raised the Sharks to 11-12, within sight of the eighth-ranked Bicol Volcanoes (13-12).

The Sharks zoomed ahead at 39-20 and never wavered behind the guns of William McAloney and Fletch Galvez to pull down the Capitals to 10-16.

Continue reading below ↓

McAloney and Galvez contributed 17 points and 5 rebounds each for Cebu, while Rhaffy Octobre came through with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

Bacoor banked on Michael Canete, Michael Mabulac, Gab Banal and RJ Ramirez to ward off the spirited Shoemasters, who tumbled to 4-9.

Canete scored 19, grabbed 12 rebounds, handed 3 assists and blocked 3 shots, while Mabulac tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds in another double-double.

Ramirez carded 13 points, while Banal, the MPBL Datu Cup MVP, wound up with 9 points, 10 assists and s9 rebounds.

The Shoemasters dropped to 4-9 despite the 35-point explosion of Yves Sazon and the 21-point, 23-rebound effort of Renato Ular.

Former pro Pamboy Raymundo shone for the Warriors with 23 points and four assists, and so did Robby Celiz with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

Pasay, which pulled away at 24-9 only to lose steam and suffer its 12th setback against 13 wins, got 16 points from Ronnel Jay Lastimosa, 14 from Axel Inigo, and 12 from Jan Jamon.