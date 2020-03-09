SOULEMANE Chabi Yo led the early assault and Builders Warehouse-UST's eased to a 106-93 victory over Diliman College on Monday for its second win in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Paco Arena in Manila.

The Beninese forward, last season's UAAP MVP, had 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as the Growling Tigers seized the early lead in the tournament.

Chabi Yo sparked a 16-5 start and UST went 5-of-10 from beyond the arc in that killer 37-18 first quarter.

"We told him that he had to exert effort because for the past games, di pa nakakalaro ng maayos si Chabi. We told him to play well, makakuha siya ng rhythm niya and he did," said coach Aldin Ayo.

It was another scintillating shooting display from the Espana side as they led by as high as 30 in the second half and finished the game with a 12-of-36 clip from rainbow country, good for 33-percent.

Continue reading below ↓

Dave Ando registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while also shooting 4-of-5 from deep, as Rhenz Abando got 13 points on a 3-of-9 clip from downtown, on top of four rebounds.

Deo Cuajao got 11 points, while Zach Huang had 10 points and five boards.

Senegalese center Abdoulaye Niang tried to bring the Blue Dragons back in the duel as he scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, but he could only help his side get to within 13. Niang also grabbed 16 rebounds in his debut.

Zeus Pedrosa had 18 points, two boards and two assists, while Robbi Darang got 13 points and 10 assists for Diliman College.

The Scores:

Builders Warehouse-UST 106 - Chabi Yo 24, Ando 14, Abando 13, Cuajao 11, Huang 10, Cansino 9, Nonoy 5, Manalang 5, Asuncion 5, Concepcion 4, Bataller 3, Santos 2, Manaytay 1, Paraiso 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Diliman College 93 - Niang 30, Pedrosa 18, Darang 13, Enriquez 12, Gob 7, Bauzon 4, De Mesa 4, Sombero 2, Lalica 2, Bajar 1, Ligon 0.

Quarterscores: 37-18; 58-42; 92-64; 106-93.